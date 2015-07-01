CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
SAO PAULO, 1 Jul No ano até 30 de junho, as companhias anunciaram 14,47 bilhões de dólares em fusões no Brasil, menor cifra em uma década, mostrou um levantamento da Thomson Reuters. O número de transações caiu 39 por cento ante o ano anterior, e 65 por cento na comparação com os últimos seis meses de 2014. Veja a seguir o ranking dos principais assessores financeiros de operações de fusões e aquisições envolvendo empresas brasileiras em 2015 até junho. RANKING POR VALOR DOS NEGÓCIOS, INCLUINDO A DÍVIDA DA EMPRESA COMPRADA: ASSESSOR FINANCEIRO VALOR DAS TRANSAÇÕES POSIÇÃO NO (1º SEMESTRE/15) RANKING EM 2014 1 BTG Pactual 7,526 bi 2 2 Rothschild 6,415 bi 4 3 Santander Brasil 5,896 bi 1 4 Itaú BBA 4,876 bi 3 5 Deutsche Bank 3,648 bi - 6 Credit Suisse 3,629 bi 5 7 UBS AG 3,431 bi 12 8 Moelis & Co 502,4 milhões - 9 Goldman Sachs 431,5 milhões 8 10 Morgan Stanley 312,9 milhões 14 TOTAL 14,47 bi - RANKING POR NÚMERO DE NEGÓCIOS: ASSESSOR FINANCEIRO NÚMERO DE NEGÓCIOS POSIÇÃO NO (1º SEMESTRE/15) RANKING EM 2014 1 Itaú BBA 17 1 2 BTG Pactual 15 2 3 Santander Brasil 11 3 4 Rothschild 5 5 5 Morgan Stanley 4 6 5 Credit Suisse 4 11 7 Goldman Sachs 3 11 7 BR Partners 3 13 7 KPMG 3 13 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers 3 16 TOTAL 256 - (Reportagem de Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Edição de Cesar Bianconi)
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.