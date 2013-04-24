April 24 Emergency Medical Services Corp, the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services, has selected underwriters for a $750 million initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company, backed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays Plc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead the deal, which may come during the third quarter, the sources said.

The people declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice declined to comment. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays and Emergency Medical Services could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)