By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis

April 24 Emergency Medical Services Corp, the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services, has selected underwriters for a $750 million initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company, backed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays Plc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead the deal, which may come during the third quarter, the sources said.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice declined to comment. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays and Emergency Medical Services could not be immediately reached for comment.

Private equity firms in recent months have been aggressively trying to exit their portfolio companies as the U.S. equity markets have rebounded. Companies which have recently gone public including SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

A deal would bring EMSC back to the stock market just two years after it was taken private. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired EMSC in 2011 for $2.9 billion. It also assumed $300 million of the company's debt.

EMSC was founded in 2005 when Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp acquired medical transportation company American Medical Response and physicians services provider EmCare and merged the two. EMSC went public that same year.

EMSC reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization of $404.7 million in 2012, up from $345.4 million in 2011. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)