UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.24-$0.25
* Sees Q2 rev $127-$128 mln
* Shares up 8 pct
Jan 9 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp forecast a better-than-expected second quarter, as it overcame the mid-quarter supply constraints from the Thailand flooding and restored full production capacity during the quarter.
Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent in extended trade, after closing at $7.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Emulex sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 24 cents to 25 cents a share on revenue of $127 million to $128 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $124 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Costa Mesa, California-based company also expects the upcoming refresh cycle of Intel Corporation's Romley chipset to benefit business in 2012. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.