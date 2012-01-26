Jan 26 Storage-equipment maker Emulex forecast third-quarter results above Wall Street estimates helped by improving margins, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trading.

Earlier this month, the company had pre-announced second-quarter earnings well above expectations.

On Thursday, Emulex, which makes ethernet switches and networking infrastructure for use in data centers, posted a second-quarter profit of 26 cents a share on revenue of $128.7 million.

For the third quarter, Emulex expects to earn 17 cents to 19 cents a share on revenue of $121-$125 million.

Analysts on average had projected a profit of 15 cents a share on $120.35 million in revenue.

Shares of the Costa Mesa, California-based company were up 5 percent in extended trading. They closed at $9.27 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in BangaloreEditing by Viraj Nair)