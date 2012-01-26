BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 Storage-equipment maker Emulex forecast third-quarter results above Wall Street estimates helped by improving margins, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trading.
Earlier this month, the company had pre-announced second-quarter earnings well above expectations.
On Thursday, Emulex, which makes ethernet switches and networking infrastructure for use in data centers, posted a second-quarter profit of 26 cents a share on revenue of $128.7 million.
For the third quarter, Emulex expects to earn 17 cents to 19 cents a share on revenue of $121-$125 million.
Analysts on average had projected a profit of 15 cents a share on $120.35 million in revenue.
Shares of the Costa Mesa, California-based company were up 5 percent in extended trading. They closed at $9.27 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in BangaloreEditing by Viraj Nair)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.