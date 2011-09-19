HONG KONG, Sept 19 En+ Group, parent of the world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL , may seek a listing in Hong Kong in the second half of 2012, Ming Pao Daily News reported on Monday, citing a senior company official.

En+ Group, an energy group controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, may issue convertible bonds in the next six to nine months in a bid to secure investment from six to eight sovereign funds and institutional investors, Ming Pao cited En+ Group CEO Artem Volynets as saying.

En+ Group may then kick off its IPO in the second half of next year, Volynets said.

En+ plans to invest $25 billion in expanding hydropower and production facilities in Russia in the next 20 years, the newspaper said. It gave no further details.

VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's No.2 lender, VTB , had said in July that it acquired a 4.35 percent stake in En+ Group. The deal is the first step towards a share listing of En+ Group, after its 47.4 percent owned subsidiary UC RUSAL held an initial public offering (IPO) at the beginning of 2010. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)