Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
MADRID, Sept 20
MADRID, Sept 20 Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros ($647.60 million) of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.
The Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service said the bond sold for midswaps plus 335 basis points and was handled by lead banks Barclays, BBVA, Caixa, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Societe Generale.
Enagas is the latest in a slew of Spanish companies rushing to issue debt after the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought financing costs down for euro zone peripheries. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.