MADRID Oct 23 Spain's gas distributor Enagas
warned on Tuesday it could miss its target to grow
earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) by 8 percent.
"EBITDA growth at the end of the year will likely be lower
than the established target," said the company in a statement on
its nine-month results.
In the same statement, it also said: "The results obtained
in the first nine-months of 2012 move in the direction to
guarantee our objectives for the sixth year running."
Enagas posted nine-month net profit up 3.9 percent from a
year earlier at 281.4 million euros ($368 billion), and EBITDA
rose 4.4 percent to 683.5 million euros.
(Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris)