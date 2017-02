MADRID Oct 30 Spain's gas distributor Enagas said on Tuesday it is considering bidding in a consortium for Total's gas transportion unit TIGF in southwest France without having reached any final decision.

"Enagas is analysing if this deal is in its interest and therefore is looking at the possibility, together with other associates, of being part of a consortium to place a bid," the company said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Fiona Ortiz)