MADRID, April 24 Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 4 percent rise in first quarter core earnings to 214.2 million euros ($281 million)on Tuesday, boosted by the consolidation of the Gaviota gas storage facility in northern Spain.

Enagas, which is paid by the Spanish state for the assets it connects to the grid, posted a net profit of 86.7 million euros in the first quarter to March, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)