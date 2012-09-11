Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MADRID, Sept 11 The Spanish stock market regulator suspended shares in the country's gas grid operator Enagas on Tuesday after the announced sale on Monday of a 5 percent stake in the company by Spanish savings banks seeking capital.
Banks Credit Suisse and Santander, managers of sale, said on Monday they were carrying out a private placement on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.
Shares closed at 15.7 euros on Monday. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Carlos Castellanos)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.