MADRID, Sept 11 The Spanish stock market regulator suspended shares in the country's gas grid operator Enagas on Tuesday after the announced sale on Monday of a 5 percent stake in the company by Spanish savings banks seeking capital.

Banks Credit Suisse and Santander, managers of sale, said on Monday they were carrying out a private placement on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.

Shares closed at 15.7 euros on Monday.