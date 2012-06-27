MADRID, June 27 Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with engineering and infrastructure firm Elecnor to build a $270 million gas pipeline in Mexico.

In a statement, Enagas said the project has received $50 million from a Spanish government fund for the internationalization of Spanish companies (FIEM) and a loan from Mexican public bank Banobras and private bank Banamex-Citigroup.

The 160 kilometre-long pipeline will carry natural gas from the state of Tlaxcala to Morelos in central Mexico and is expected to operate in mid-2013, it said. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Clare Kane)