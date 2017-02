Oct 25 Spanish regulated gas transporter and grid operator Enagas reported net profit up 6 percent at 271 million euros ($376 million) for the first nine months of 2011, in line with analysts' expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 655 million euros, up 11 percent and also within forecast. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jonathan Gleave)