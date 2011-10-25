* 9 mth net profit 271 mln euros vs forecast 269 mln
* 9 mth core profit 655 mln euros vs forecast 653 mln
* Profits boosted by acquisition
(Adds background, details)
Oct 25 Gas grid operator Enagas met
analysts' forecasts for nine month net and core earnings growth
on Tuesday with profits for the period boosted by a one-off
acquisition.
Enagas's 11 percent growth in core profit to 655 million
euros ($909 million) was boosted by the acquisition of oil
company Repsol's stake in the Gaviota gas storage
facility in northern Spain in the third quarter.
The acquisition of the storage facility nearly tripled
Enagas' assets brought on stream -- the main source of Enagas'
revenue from the state -- to 549 million euros.
Net profit grew 6 percent to 271 million euros as higher
financing costs and taxes offset the boost to core earnings
growth from the acquisition.
Analysts had forecast net profit of 269 million euros on
earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation of
653 million.
($1=0.720 euros)
