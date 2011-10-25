* 9 mth net profit 271 mln euros vs forecast 269 mln

* 9 mth core profit 655 mln euros vs forecast 653 mln

* Profits boosted by acquisition (Adds background, details)

Oct 25 Gas grid operator Enagas met analysts' forecasts for nine month net and core earnings growth on Tuesday with profits for the period boosted by a one-off acquisition.

Enagas's 11 percent growth in core profit to 655 million euros ($909 million) was boosted by the acquisition of oil company Repsol's stake in the Gaviota gas storage facility in northern Spain in the third quarter.

The acquisition of the storage facility nearly tripled Enagas' assets brought on stream -- the main source of Enagas' revenue from the state -- to 549 million euros.

Net profit grew 6 percent to 271 million euros as higher financing costs and taxes offset the boost to core earnings growth from the acquisition.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 269 million euros on earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 653 million. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Mike Nesbit)