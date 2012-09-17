Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
MADRID, Sept 17 Spain's gas grid operator Enagas named Marcelino Oreja Arburua as its new chief executive, the firm said in a note published by the stock market regulator on Monday.
The firm said his appointment came as a repsonse to the company's new structure as well as new European Union requirements certifying it as an independent operator of the country's gas grid network. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by David Cowell)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.