MADRID, Sept 17 Spain's gas grid operator Enagas named Marcelino Oreja Arburua as its new chief executive, the firm said in a note published by the stock market regulator on Monday.

The firm said his appointment came as a repsonse to the company's new structure as well as new European Union requirements certifying it as an independent operator of the country's gas grid network. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by David Cowell)