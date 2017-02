MADRID Oct 23 Spain's gas distributor Enagas said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 3.9 percent to 281.4 million euros ($367.80 million), in line with a Reuters poll of 282 million euros.

Nine-month earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 683.5 million euros, compared with 684 million euros in the poll. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris)