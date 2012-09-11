Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MADRID, Sept 11 A group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas on Tuesday for 175 million euros ($224 million), or 14.7 euros per share, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.
Banks Credit Suisse and Santander managed the sale on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.