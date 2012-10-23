MADRID Oct 23 Spain gas distributor Enagas said on Tuesday its nine-month earnings to the end of September showed it was on track to meet its end-of-year targets.

Enagas said its nine-month net profit rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 281.4 million euros ($368 billion), while earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.4 percent to 683.5 million euros.

The company has targeted flat year-on-year net profit growth and an 8 percent EBITDA rise from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)