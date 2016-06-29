MILAN, June 29 Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI is set to delay its listing by at least a few days and possibly by several weeks after Britain's vote to leave the European Union unsettled markets, three sources said.

The initial public offering is part of a wider 8 billion euro ($8.9 billion) Italian privatisation plan aimed at cutting the country's debts. Banks involved in the initial public offering (IPO) have valued ENAV at between 1.8 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

Italy's treasury, which owns ENAV, planned to start the IPO at the beginning of next week to list the company in mid-July, but market jitters after the British referendum have forced the government to wait.

"The intention is to press on with the sale, but a few days more are needed to evaluate whether the right market conditions are in place," one of the sources said on Wednesday.

A final decision on whether to launch the IPO in July or delay it to September is expected by Friday, the source said.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators for the IPO, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Advisory company Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV. ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)