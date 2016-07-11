(Adds comments on dividend yield, investors from roadshow)
By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, July 11 The privatisation of Italy's air
traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI has got off to a good
start with the order book for its initial public share offer
covered on the first day of the institutional offer, four
sources close to matter said on Monday.
ENAV will be the first direct state asset sale of the year
for the Italian treasury and the offer could raise more than 800
million euros ($880 million). It is part of a wider national
privatisation plan which is aimed at raising a total of 8
billion euros and cutting the country's debt.
The government, sole owner of the group, decided last week
to press on with the sale of up to 47 percent of the company,
undeterred by market volatility triggered by Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
"The order book is already covered, including the greenshoe
(option to offer additional shares)," one of the sources said.
The prospect of a generous dividend on 2016 results was one
of the factors attracting investors, along with a fair price,
according to Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Banca Ifigest.
ENAV has pledged to pay 95 million euros on this year's
results. The price range for the offer was set at 2.9 euros to
3.5 euros per share, valuing the group at between 1.6 billion
and 1.9 billion euros.
If successful, the IPO would mark the first listing of a
European national air traffic controller, although not the first
privatisation.
Before a sell-off in Italian shares following the surprise
Brexit vote, banks advising the treasury had indicated the
company could be worth between 1.8 billion and 2.5 billion
euros.
"Based on the price indicated for the IPO, the expected
dividend yield is 5 to 6 percent," Stefano Rangone, general
director at Mediobanca, one of the IPO's global coordinators,
said on Monday at a public event marking the beginning of the
sale.
At the same event ENAV's Chief Executive Patrizia Neri said
the group had attracted "widespread interest from long-term
investors" during the pre-marketing phase ended last week.
Neri said that the bulk of the company's revenues comes from
fees set by the European Commission under a multi-year programme
running until 2019, giving investors a clear idea of future
financial prospects.
Last year the group's revenue rose 1.7 percent to reach 850
million euros. Core earnings were up 9 percent to 243 million
euros, while net debt stood at 189 million euros at the end of
2015.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse are global coordinators for
the IPO together with Mediobanca, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and
UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Equita and legal firm Allen &
Overy are advisers for ENAV.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
