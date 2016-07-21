(Recasts with final price, banker comments)

By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, July 21 Italy's treasury said on Thursday it had set a price of 3.30 euros per share for air traffic controller ENAV in an initial public offering that would bring up to 834 million euros ($919 million) to its coffers.

The government is targeting 8 billion euros in total privatisation revenue in 2016 and ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI is the treasury's first direct state asset sale of the year.

ENAV's price was set in the upper half of an initial range of 2.90-3.50 euros and demand was eight times the offer - showing Italy's decision to press ahead with the deal despite market volatility triggered by the Brexit vote paid off.

After Britons voted to exit the European Union on June 23, the Italian stock market wobbled and the treasury decided to delay ENAV's share sale by a week, but ruled out a postponement until next autumn.

"The treasury held its nerve and proved successful," said Luca Domina, Managing Director of UniCredit's equity capital markets team in Italy.

Advisers said the IPO attracted solid demand both from international investors and Italian savers thanks to its dividend policy and a clear regulatory framework.

"ENAV is a very appealing defensive story ... with a progressive dividend programme, which is attractive in a low-yield environment," one banker involved in the deal said.

ENAV has pledged to distribute 95 million euros on 2016 results and to pay in dividends of no less than 80 percent of its normalised free cash flow annually in the following years. The group has set aside 400 million euros in reserves that it could use to boost dividends.

At a price of 3.30 euros per share the company is valued at 1.79 billion euros and investors will pocket a first year dividend of 5.3 percent.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO. Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV, Rothschild for the treasury. ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)