BRIEF-SVG Capital says NAV per share for 45-wks to Dec.9 up 10 pct
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MILAN, July 7 Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse, the company said on Thursday, after securing approval for its initial public offering documents from market watchdog Consob.
The treasury, which is the sole owner of ENAV, plans to list 49 percent of ENAV in July as part of a broader privatisation programme aimed at raising 8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in total by the end of the year.
The IPO is expected to start next week, a few days later than initially planned, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union unsettled financial markets. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial