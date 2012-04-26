By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, April 26
DUBAI, April 26 Gary Dugan, the chief investment
officer of Dubai lender Emirates NBD's private banking
arm has resigned to join Royal Bank of Scotland unit
Coutts in Singapore, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Dugan was brought in by Dubai's largest bank in 2009 to beef
up its private banking business. Under his leadership, ENBD took
up new initiatives like setting up an investment fund to tap
into the art market with the Fine Art Fund Group.
He previously worked at the wealth management arms of Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays.
Emirates NBD declined to comment. The sources did not want
to be identified as the matter has not been made public.
Coutts, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, and one of
Britain's best known private banking brands, has counted
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars, pop idols,
financiers and National Lottery winners among its clients.
Last month, Coutts named Timothy Chia as chairman of its
Asian business. RBS also sold some of the overseas divisions of
Coutts to Royal Bank of Canada in March.
ENBD reported a forecast beating first-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, helped by lower impairments and a surge in
non-interest income.
(Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)