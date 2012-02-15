Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
DUBAI Feb 15 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, posted a 62-percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as provisioning once again hurt the bank's performance.
The lender said it had net profit of 152 million dirhams ($41.38 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 403 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Impairment charges for the quarter were up 425 percent, to 1.06 billion dirhams from 201 million dirhams in the final three months of 2010.
Its full-year profit rose 6 percent to 2.48 billion dirhams from 2.34 billion dirhams in the previous year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)