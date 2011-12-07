Fitch Affirms HETA's Government-Guaranteed Tier 2 Notes at 'AA+'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HETA Asset Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' rating is equalised with Austria's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional and irrevocable