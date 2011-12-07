DUBAI Dec 7 Emirates NBD has decided not to go ahead in December with a planned sukuk issue, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There's no roadshow or sukuk this year. Emirates Islamic Bank will look into a roadshow early next year if markets permit and may sell the sukuk if there's enough investor appetite," one of the sources said.

ENBD declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)