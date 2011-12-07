DUBAI Dec 7 Emirates NBD has decided not to go ahead in December with a planned sukuk issue because it is not satisfied with market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There's no roadshow or sukuk this year. Emirates Islamic Bank will look into a roadshow early next year if markets permit and may sell the sukuk if there's enough investor appetite," one of the sources familiar with the issue said.

ENBD declined to comment.

Chief Executive Rick Pudner had told reporters only on Tuesday that ENBD had mandated banks for the Islamic bond and was eyeing a December timeline for the issue.

Sources told Reuters last week that Dubai's largest bank by assets has drawn up a shortlist of seven or eight banks from which it will select the institutions which will manage the sale.

This list includes National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Citi, Royal Bank of Scotland and ENBD itself..

Global sukuk issuance is likely to rise 60 percent above $22 billion in 2011 as economic recoveries and high crude oil prices revive the market according to a Reuters poll.

Islamic banking is one of the world's fastest growing financial sectors, according to industry estimates which put annual growth at 15-20 percent.

Both conventional and Islamic institutions, as well as global sovereigns such as Bahrain and Indonesia, have been flocking to the sukuk market, creating an unusually active fourth quarter.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank priced a $500 million five-year sukuk at 275 bps over midswaps, attracting a reported order book of $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Sitaraman Shankar)