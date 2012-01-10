DUBAI Jan 10 Top Dubai lender Emirates NBD's Islamic unit, Emirates Islamic Bank, has priced a $500 million five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead managers said on Tuesday.

The transaction priced with a 4.72 percent profit rate at a spread of 350 basis points over midswaps, a document from the leads said.

EIB's sukuk is the first debt capital markets issue from the Gulf region in 2012.

Citi, ENBD Capital, HSBC, RBS National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered were lead managers for the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)