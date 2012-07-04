DUBAI, July 4 Emirates Islamic Bank, the
sharia-compliant arm of Dubai lender Emirates NBD, has
set final guidance for its $500 million sukuk, lead arrangers
said on Wednesday.
Guidance for the profit rate was revised to a spread of 315
basis points over midswaps, with a margin of 5 basis points on
both sides. On Tuesday, the bank issued initial price talk in
the area of 330 basis points over midswaps.
The tightening indicates strong demand for the deal, with
orderbooks at around $3.75 billion, according to lead arrangers.
Books are due to close at 0800 GMT Wednesday, and the sukuk
could price thereafter.
Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Agricole, Dubai
Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings and Standard
Chartered Plc are arranging the transaction.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)