CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will shut a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline for two days of planned maintenance starting July 24.

The outage of the 609,000 barrel a day Line 6A will not affect shippers because the work is scheduled, Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email.

Line 6A extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)