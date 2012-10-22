CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
Oct 22 Enbridge Inc, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said it will buy certain gas facilities from Encana Corp in the Peace River Arch region in northwestern Alberta as it looks to strengthen its gathering and compression business.
The deal also includes facilities under construction.
Enbridge said its total investment in the region is expected to be about C$264 million after these facilities are completed in 2013.
Encana, Canada's biggest gas producer, has been shifting to more valuable oil and liquids-rich gas production with dry gas prices under pressure due to an oversupply of the fuel in North America.
"This agreement in the Peace River Arch region represents another step in the execution of our strategy to establish a strong position in the Canadian midstream business," said Leon Zupan, president of Enbridge's gas pipelines unit.
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.