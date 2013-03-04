NEW YORK, March 4 Enbridge Energy Partners
and the Enbridge Income Fund said on Monday
they had finished part of their Bakken crude pipeline expansion
project, adding 145,000 barrels per day of capacity to the
booming oil region around North Dakota.
Shale oil production from the expansive Bakken formation,
which straddles the U.S. and Canadian border, has surged in
recent years prompting a spate of infrastructure projects to
help provide crude to refiners in the region and beyond.
In North Dakota alone, production has risen to almost
770,000 bpd at the end of last year from 100,000 bpd in 2006.
The Enbridge project, which entered service on schedule and
under budget according to the company, reversed and expanded a
pipeline running from Berthold, North Dakota, across the border
to Steelman, Saskatchewan.
The companies also built a 16-inch (40-cm) pipeline from a
new terminal in Steelman to Enbridge Pipelines Inc's mainline
terminal close to Cromer, Manitoba.
"Once on the Enbridge mainline, Bakken production will have
access to the multiple markets accessible from the mainline and
connected pipeline systems," the two companies said in a
statement.
"Firm commitments totaling 100,000 bpd have been received
from anchor shippers," the statement said.
The project was the third expansion of Enbridge's transport
infrastructure in the Bakken region in the past five years.
Bakken production could rise to 1.2 million bpd in the coming
years, the companies said.
Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc has a 23
percent stake in Enbridge Energy Partners and a 20 percent stake
in the Enbridge Income Fund.