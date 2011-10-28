* Company responds to growing production forecasts
* Project to add 100,000 bpd oil-handling capacity
* Earlier project added 120,000 bpd
(Adds new Paragraph 4, total capacity when finished)
HOUSTON, Oct 28 Enbridge Energy Partners LP
(EEP.N) plans to add 100,000 barrels per day to its pipeline
capacity in the rapidly growing Bakken shale oil-producing
region of North Dakota, a news release said Friday.
The addition of pipeline capacity, storage tanks and truck
terminal capacity in western North Dakota will cost about $90
million and be in service by early 2013, the release said.
The project, dubbed Bakken Access Program, builds on the
company's 2011 Bakken Expansion Program, designed to add
120,000 bpd capacity, the release said.
When the latest project is finished, Enbridge will have
capacity to handle 330,000 bpd in the Bakken and Three Forks
region, a company spokeswoman said by email.
"Production forecasts from the prolific Bakken and Three
Forks formations have recently doubled, accompanied by a
corresponding increase in drilling capacity," said EEP
president Mark Maki.
The project is intended to help Enbridge offer competitive
transportation options to customers in that region, Maki said.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)