Dec 3 Dec 3 Enbridge Inc :
* Announces 33% dividend increase, financial restructuring
plans, revised
payout policy and 2015 adjusted earnings guidance
* Parallel U.S. restructuring plan under consideration
* Says plans to transfer Canadian liquids pipelines business to
Enbridge Income
Fund
* Says 2015 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.05 to $2.35
* Says quarterly common share dividend will increase 33% to
$0.465 per share
* Says board of directors has approved a revised dividend
payout policy range of 75% to 85% of adjusted earnings
* Under revised dividend payout policy, co's aggregate
2014-2018 dividend payout is expected to increase by
approximately $1.5 billion
* In total, an aggregate of $17 billion of combined carrying
value of assets are to be transferred to eif under the planned
restructuring
* Says anticipates that it will be able to meet its reduced
equity funding requirements through preferred share issuances
* FY 2015 earnings per share view C$2.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$
