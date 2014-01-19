Jan 19 Enbridge Inc restarted its
450,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alberta Clipper pipeline after an
oil spill at a Saskatchewan pump station prompted the company to
shut down the line.
Enbridge said it restarted the pipeline, part of the
Enbridge Mainline, the largest single source of U.S. oil
imports, around 9:20 p.m. MT on Saturday (0420 GMT Sunday). The
restart occurred 10-1/2 hours after the pipeline was shut down.
The estimated 125-barrel-spill occurred at the Rowatt pump
station, located south of Regina, and was mostly contained to
the facility, the company said. Some spray landed on an adjacent
farm field and has been cleaned up.
Enbridge is investigating the incident along with Canadian
energy regulators.