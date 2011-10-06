NEW YORK, Oct 6 Pipeline operator Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) said on Thursday it was talking with a joint-venture partner to build a rail terminal facility at Cushing, Oklahoma.

Chief Executive Patrick Daniel said Enbridge would decide in the next couple of months whether the project would go ahead.

A lack of pipeline capacity from oil storage tanks at Cushing to Gulf Coast refineries has created a glut at the oil hub, lowering the price of U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate.

As a result, several companies have used rail cars and trucks to move crude to refineries for processing. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)