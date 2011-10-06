NEW YORK, Oct 6 Pipeline operator Enbridge
(ENB.TO) said on Thursday it was talking with a joint-venture
partner to build a rail terminal facility at Cushing,
Oklahoma.
Chief Executive Patrick Daniel said Enbridge would decide
in the next couple of months whether the project would go
ahead.
A lack of pipeline capacity from oil storage tanks at
Cushing to Gulf Coast refineries has created a glut at the oil
hub, lowering the price of U.S. crude benchmark West Texas
Intermediate.
As a result, several companies have used rail cars and
trucks to move crude to refineries for processing.
