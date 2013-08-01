CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it was
working towards unlocking 200,000-300,000 barrels per day of
available capacity on its mainline system as pressure
restrictions and other inefficiencies are removed.
"There's probably 200,000 or 300,000 barrels a day of
available capacity if you unlock everything with pressure
restriction lifting and better utilization and so on. That is
the goal that we are working towards," said Enbridge Chief
Financial Officer Richard Bird in a second quarter earnings
call.
Enbridge's pipelines carry the bulk of the 2.5 million
barrels of oil that Canada sends daily to the United States. The
company is seeking to expand its mainline system, the main
artery for crude shipments to the U.S. Midwest.