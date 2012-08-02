CALGARY, Alberta Aug 2 Enbridge Inc
said on Thursday it expects to file a safety plan for its U.S.
crude oil pipeline system with regulators by Thursday evening as
it looks to meet conditions imposed on the company after a
breach last week on its Line 14 spilled 1,200 barrels of oil in
a Wisconsin field.
Enbridge spokeswoman Jennifer Varey said in an email that
the company would meet new conditions imposed by U.S. Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration prior to it
approving a restart of 318,000 barrel per day line.
Along with a restart plan, Varey said the company will
engage a third-party to oversee implementation of the new safety
procedures, another condition imposed by the regulator.
She did not say when Enbridge expected the regulator to
approve a restart of the line.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)