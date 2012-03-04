(Fixes top end of spill estimate range in paragraph 9 to 20,000
gallons from 60,000)
* Enbridge still assessing damage to 318,000 bpd line
* Canadian pipeline flows slowed as Line 14/64 down
* Canadian oil discounts expected to deepen
By K.T. Arasu
NEW LENOX, Illinois, March 4 Enbridge Inc
said on Sunday it does not know yet when it can restart
a key segment of its oil pipeline system in the U.S. Midwest,
after a deadly vehicle accident in Illinois caused an oil leak
and fire, likely squeezing supplies for refiners in the region.
The outage of Enbridge's 318,000 barrel a day Line 14/64,
which extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, is
also expected to pressure already-weak prices for Canadian crude
this week as supplies back up in Alberta, market sources and
analysts said.
Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canadian oil
exports to the United States, shut the line down early Saturday
after what Illinois emergency officials described as a
two-vehicle collision at an above-ground portion of the line
close to a pumping station near the township of New Lenox,
Illinois.
Two people, including a firefighter, were reported to have
been killed and three others were critically injured in the
incident.
"Line 14/64 remains shut down as the investigation into the
incident continues, enabling Enbridge to assess the damage and
determine how long it will take to complete the necessary
repairs caused by the vehicle collision early Saturday morning,"
Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said in an email.
At the site on Sunday, about 70 miles (113 km) southwest of
Chicago, emergency officials and police had cordoned off the
area and kept all but company and emergency personnel away.
The incident occurred in a largely rural area surrounded by
low-rise warehouse buildings. It is about one mile (1.6 km) from
a housing subdivision.
About 10 flatbed tractor trailers brought in square wooden
polls about 20 feet (6 metres) long to lay over the spill so
vehicles could move in the spill area.
Enbridge said it did not know yet how much oil had leaked
before it closed off the valves on the pipeline. Early estimates
by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency ranged between 2,500
gallons and 20,000 gallons.
The company's last major oil spill was in the summer of
2010, when more than 20,000 barrels of crude gushed into the
Kalamazoo River system in Michigan from another of its pipelines
after a rupture. It was shut for more than two months.
The overall system, comprising several pipelines, extends to
the U.S. Midwest, Midcontinent as well as southern Ontario from
Alberta, where most Canadian crude is produced. Overall capacity
is more than 2 million barrels a day. Line 14/64's capacity is
equal to about 3 percent of total U.S. oil imports.
CAPACITY CONSTRAINED
Several U.S. Midwest refineries could face tight supplies if
the pipeline remains off line for an extended period. Enbridge
has one other pipeline that carries oil to Griffith from
Superior, the 670,000 barrel a day Line 6A.
Canada is the largest foreign supplier of oil to the United
States, and prices for its light, synthetic and heavy grades
have been heavily discounted this year due to surging production
and tight space on Enbridge's system and others.
"Any pipeline disruption is never good for Canadian (price)
differentials," a crude marketing source said. "The market is
already logistically constrained as it is. I expect there to be
a lack of liquidity until the severity of the issue is known."
Enbridge said it was forced to slow the flow of oil on two
of its pipelines running to the Midwest from Canada in response
to the 14/64 outage, to prevent tanks filling to capacity in
Superior, one of its major storage hubs.
The storage hub of Hardisty, Alberta, was 46 percent full on
Feb. 24, according to data monitor Genscape. That compares with
48 percent full two weeks earlier and is about midway between
highs and lows since the company began tracking Hardisty storage
nearly two years ago.
Genscape vice-president Abudi Zein said total storage is
important, but the market is more affected by the gains and
losses at the hub. A build indicates traders are struggling to
sell supplies, Zein said.
(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Janet
McGurty in New York. Writing by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary;
Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Bedrnard Orr)