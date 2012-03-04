* Line 14 seen restarting Weds, Line 64 on Thurs
* Lines upstream of Superior to be slowed or shut
* Canadian oil discounts expected to deepen
(Recasts to include timing of restart)
By K.T. Arasu
NEW LENOX, Illinois, March 4 Enbridge Inc
said on Sunday a key segment of its oil pipeline system
in the U.S. Midwest will remain shut down for up to four more
days after a deadly vehicle accident in Illinois caused an oil
leak and fire, likely squeezing supplies for refiners in the
region.
The shutdown of Enbridge's 318,000 barrel a day Line 14/64,
which extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, is
also expected to pressure already-weak prices for Canadian crude
this week as supplies back up in Alberta, market sources and
analysts said.
Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canadian oil
exports to the United States, idled the line early Saturday
after what emergency officials described as a two-vehicle
collision at an above-ground portion of the conduit close to a
pumping station near the township of New Lenox, Illinois.
Two people, including a firefighter, were reported killed
and three others were critically injured.
The westernmost portion of the pipeline, Line 14, could
restart on Wednesday and the remainder, Line 64, on Thursday,
Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said in an email. She
cautioned that the timing was based on initial assessments and
was subject to change.
The outage will have a large impact on other parts of the
massive pipeline system, she said.
"Our scheduling and supply management staff are reworking
schedules to maximize capacity on other lines," she said. "Lines
upstream of Superior will require slow down or shutdown to
manage tank levels. Feeder pipelines will be restricted to
receipt tank availability due to the line restrictions."
Enbridge said earlier it was forced to slow the flow of oil
on two of its pipelines running to the Midwest from Canada in
response to the 14/64 outage, to prevent tanks filling to
capacity in Superior, one of its major storage hubs.
At the site on Sunday, about 70 miles (113 km) southwest of
Chicago, emergency officials and police had cordoned off the
area and kept all but company and emergency personnel away. AS
many as 200 Enbridge and contract workers were on site, Little
said.
The incident occurred in a largely rural area surrounded by
low-rise warehouse buildings. It is about one mile (1.6 km) from
a housing subdivision.
About 10 flatbed tractor trailers brought in square wooden
polls about 20 feet (6 metres) long to lay over the spill so
vehicles could move in the spill area. Other trucks trundled in
with loads of rocks.
Enbridge said it did not know yet how much oil had leaked
before it closed off the valves on the pipeline. Early estimates
by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency ranged between 2,500
gallons and 20,000 gallons.
The company's last major oil spill was in the summer of
2010, when more than 20,000 barrels of crude gushed into the
Kalamazoo River system in Michigan from another of its pipelines
after a rupture. It was shut for more than two months.
The overall system, comprising several pipelines, extends to
the U.S. Midwest, Midcontinent as well as southern Ontario from
Alberta, where most Canadian crude is produced. Overall capacity
is more than 2 million barrels a day.
Line 14/64's capacity is equal to about 3 percent of total
U.S. oil imports. It carries a range of oil, including light
synthetic derived from the Alberta tar sands as well as light,
medium and heavy conventional oil.
CAPACITY CONSTRAINED
Several U.S. Midwest refineries could face tight supplies.
Enbridge has one other pipeline that carries oil to Griffith
from Superior, the 670,000 barrel a day Line 6A.
Exxon Mobil Corp said it gets some oil from Line
14/64 for its 238,600 barrel a day Joliet, Illinois, refinery,
but stressed it was still meeting its contractual obligations.
The shutdown could help shrink a glut of oil supplies in the
U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent, where inventories in the week
ended Feb. 24 rose to their highest since September 2011,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
That situation, marked by brimming storage tanks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point, has been a major factor in
the value of U.S. benchmark oil dwindling in comparison with
international grades such as Brent.
Canada is the largest foreign supplier of oil to the United
States, and prices for its light, synthetic and heavy grades
have been heavily discounted this year due to surging production
and tight space on Enbridge's system and others.
"Any pipeline disruption is never good for Canadian (price)
differentials," a crude marketing source said. "The market is
already logistically constrained as it is. I expect there to be
a lack of liquidity until the severity of the issue is known."
The storage hub of Hardisty, Alberta, was 46 percent full on
Feb. 24, according to data monitor Genscape. That compares with
48 percent full two weeks earlier and is about midway between
highs and lows since the company began tracking Hardisty storage
nearly two years ago.
Genscape vice-president Abudi Zein said total storage is
important, but the market is more affected by the gains and
losses at the hub. A build indicates traders are struggling to
sell supplies, Zein said.
(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols and Erwin Seba in
Houston and Janet McGurty in New York. Writing by Jeffrey Jones
in Calgary; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Bernard Orr)