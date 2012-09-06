Sept 6 Enbridge Inc said it will invest
up to C$600 million to expand its gas distribution system in the
Greater Toronto Area to meet growing demand.
Enbridge, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company and its largest
gas distributor, expects to construct the project in 2014 and
2015.
Enbridge said the proposed project will consist of two
segments of pipeline and related facilities to upgrade the
existing distribution system that delivers natural gas to the
municipalities of Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Vaughan,
Richmond Hill and Markham.
The company expects to file an application in the coming
months with the Ontario Energy Board, whose approval is required
for the construction.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
C$31 billion, were up 2 Canadian cents at C$38.67 on Thursday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.