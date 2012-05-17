(Changes cost to C$3.2 billion from C$3 billion in first
CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 Enbridge Inc
kicked off one of the most sweeping expansions in its history on
Wednesday, a C$3.2 billion ($3.2 billion)series of projects
across its pipeline system aimed at moving western Canadian
crude to Eastern refineries and preventing bottlenecks in the
U.S. Midwest.
Enbridge, already the largest transporter of Canadian oil
exports, said C$2.6 billion worth of the plan would support the
reversal in flow direction of a pipeline between Sarnia,
Ontario, and Montreal to move crude from the Alberta oil sands
and North Dakota's Bakken Region beyond southern Ontario.
The massive initiative would include additions of capacity
to the company's mainline in Canada and the U.S. Midwest with an
in-service target of 2014.
It would be in addition to Enbridge's expansions in the U.S.
Gulf Coast region, including the reversal of the Seaway pipeline
between Cushing, Oklahoma, and Texas, due to start up this month
with the aim of draining off a glut of supply at the storage
hub.
"These two large programs have both come to fruition in the
last six months, achieving the strategy of expanding access to
new markets in North America for growing production from western
Canada and the Bakken which we embarked on several years ago,"
Steve Wuori, president of the company's pipeline division, said
in a statement. "Importantly, these initiatives utilize existing
pipeline infrastructure that minimizes our construction
footprint."
The developments come as Enbridge also seeks to win approval
for its controversial Northern Gateway oil pipeline to Canada's
West Coast, which would result in tar sands-derived crude being
shipped by tanker to Asia and California.
As part of the "Eastern Access" initiative, Enbridge would
expand a pipeline between Michigan and Ohio and reverse the flow
of the 240,000 barrel a day Line 9 between Sarnia and Montreal
back to the West-East direction it was initially designed for in
the 1970s.
The company also said it plans to bolster the capacities of
its Spearhead and Line 6B pipelines in the Midwest, currently
the largest market for Canadian oil. This year the crude has
been hit with deep discounts due partly to pipeline bottlenecks
in the region.
In a separate development, the Calgary-based company said it
plans to expand its mainline with a C$400 million project
between Neche, North Dakota, and Flanagan, Illinois, near
Chicago. It will spend C$200 million expanding the Canadian
portion of that system.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
