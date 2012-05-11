CALGARY, Alberta May 11 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, expects to spend $1.3 billion
replacing 160 miles of its Line 6B pipeline in Michigan, a
project that will nearly double the line's capacity to 500,000
barrels per day, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company has been replacing portions of Line 6B since it
ruptured in July 2010, spilling more 20,000 barrels of crude
into a Michigan river system.
The company is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission
for permission to replace 110 miles (178 kilometers) of 30-inch
pipeline between Griffith, Indiana, and Stockbridge, Michigan,
with a new 36-inch line. A 50-mile stretch of line between
Ortonville, Michigan and the St. Clair river will be replaced by
30-inch line.
Line 6B now handles 231,000 barrels per day but shipped
283,000 bpd prior to the spill.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)