TORONTO Feb 16 Enbridge Inc said
it has discovered a small leak in an oil pipeline in the
northern Lower Peninsula region of Michigan, according to a
report on Thursday.
A local television report, cited by the Associated Press,
said damage to the pipeline was discovered Tuesday in a section
near the community of Sterling, about 150 kilometres northeast
of Lansing, Michigan.
According to the AP report, Calgary-based Enbridge said
crews found the leak after discovering oil in the soil. The
cleanup at the site is expected to be swift, according to the
report.
Enbridge was responsible for a 2010 pipeline rupture that
spilled more than three million-litres of oil in southern
Michigan.
