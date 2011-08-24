(Follows alerts)

Aug 24 Enbridge Inc , best known as the main transporter of Canadian oil to the United States, said it reached agreements with unnamed clients for long-term use of its Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipelines.

The company said it filed with Canadian energy regulator, National Energy Board, agreements for long-term use and capacity on the proposed crude oil export pipeline and the condensate import pipeline.

The Northern Gateway project is a proposed $5.5-billion 1,177-km twin pipeline system and marine terminal. Currently under regulatory review, the pipeline will transport 525,000 barrels of oil per day for export and import 193,000 bpd of condensate.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company were trading at C$31.56 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)