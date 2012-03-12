March 12 Enbridge Inc said it is
facing a potential writedown of a significant portion of the
value of its C$460 million investment in Enbridge Gas New
Brunswick, the New Brunswick gas distribution utility.
Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canadian oil
exports to the United States, said the potential writedown
relates to the impact of draft regulations for setting gas
distribution rates within the province.
"We are extremely disappointed with the regulations as
currently drafted," said Guy Jarvis, president, gas distribution
at Enbridge.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)