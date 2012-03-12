* May write down C$460 mln gas distribution business
* Provincial regulations look to lower gas prices
* Enbridge says proposed gas pricing too low
(Adds comments and details, closing share price)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 Enbridge Inc
warned on Monday that it may write off all or part of
its C$460 million ($463 million) investment in a New Brunswick
natural gas distribution business as the Canadian province's
government readies new rules that will lower the price of the
fuel for consumers.
Enbridge, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company and its largest
gas distributor, said the province's Progressive Conservative
government is ready to implement new rules limiting the rates
Enbridge can charge customers.
The company said it has reviewed draft regulations for a
bill altering its 1999 agreement with New Brunswick to establish
gas distribution in the province and believes the new limits
will damage the profitability of its operations.
"As drafted, they impose explicit limits on the rates that
(Enbridge Gas New Brunswick) can charge to individual classes of
customers," said Jennifer Varey, a spokeswoman for the company.
The new rates are "substantially below current rates and
below the level required to recover Enbridge's investment," she
said.
The New Brunswick government said the province's consumers
are now paying among the highest natural gas rates in North
America and have not benefited from decade-low prices for the
fuel because prices are tied to alternative fuels like heating
oil.
"As natural gas commodity prices have been decreasing, rates
in New Brunswick have been increasing," said Craig Leonard, New
Brunswick's energy minister.
Leonard said the regulated utility's need for revenue has
climbed while the high rates it charges have made it difficult
for it to lure new customers.
"This is a move that government had to make," he said. "It
was a model that was flawed and broken, and the government has
the responsibility to step in and try to correct a situation
that was clearly off the rails."
Enbridge, which serves 11,000 customers in New Brunswick,
said it is not yet able to say how large a writedown it will
need to take should the draft regulations stand.
"We can't finalize that until we've completed our
discussions with the government," Varey said.
Enbridge shares rose 9 Canadian cents to C$38.70 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Shounak Dasgupta in
Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)