CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 4 Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is in talks to export liquefied natural gas from Canada to Asia, joining a lengthening list of companies looking to tap into a more lucrative market.

Enbridge would be interested in LNG projects being developed on British Columbia's northern Pacific coast, executive vice president Al Monaco said on Tuesday, as ample supply pushed North American natural gas prices to 11-month lows.

"We would certainly be interested in LNG exports, right from the midstream pipeline side, right up to the LNG export facility itself," Monaco said at the company's investor day.

"We are in discussions with potential producers. That is probably a little bit longer term."

LNG is natural gas cooled to a liquid for shipping.

Enbridge, Canada's No.2 pipeline company, also said it is in the early stages of planning a new oil pipeline in Colombia, its first return to the country since it sold its stake in a pipeline system there in 2009.

Natural gas producers and LNG terminal developers have been scrambling for approval to export LNG from North America over the past year, as higher shale gas production evaporated import needs and pushed prices far below levels in Asia and Europe.

Asian spot LNG prices are around $17 per million British thermal units, while U.S. benchmark prices languish below $4.

Natural gas producers Apache Corp (APA.N), EOG Resources (EOG.N) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) are developing the Kitimat project in British Columbia, which plans to ship LNG to the world's largest Asian importers by 2015.

The Haisla First Nation and Texas-based LNG partners have also filed for approval to export LNG from a smaller plant in British Columbia.

Monaco said Enbridge would consider buying into an existing project.

"There are a couple of projects out there being developed right now ... and we'll be looking to put proposals together to see whether or not we can add some value to those projects," he said.

He said the company is talking to Colombian oil producers about building a line to carry heavy oil from the interior to the Pacific coast.

"Over the past few months we've been discussing a possible project to access tidewater off the western coast," he said. "The line would provide direct access to the Pacific markets which have an appetite for heavy crude and provide takeaway capacity for the growing volumes that are coming from central Colombia."

Monaco said the producers have confirmed their interest in the project, dubbed Oleoducto al Pacifico, and provided Enbridge with the money to carry out a feasibility review to determine the line's route, capacity and costs.

Enbridge shares were up 0.7 percent to C$32.93 midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange, even as the exchange's benchmark index was down 2.8 percent. (With additional reporting by Julie Gordon and Edward McAllister; Editing by Peter Galloway and Bob Burgdorfer)