CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Monday it had restarted its 25,000 barrel per day Line 26 pipeline a day after closing it because of an oil spill at Berthold, North Dakota.

Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said in an email that the Berthold pumping station and the pipeline had been restarted a 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) after being shut Sunday evening when the leak was discovered.

Filings to regulators said that about 20 barrels of oil spilled when a relief valve at the pumping station broke off on Sunday. A small amount the oil reached a marshy area.

The spill is just a fraction of the more than 20,000 barrels that spilled into a Michigan river system in July 2010, when Enbridge's Line 6B ruptured. That disaster helped focus attention on pipeline reliability in Canada and the United States and may eventually cost as much as $700 million to clean up. [ID:nL3EKQ1YA]

Enbridge's Line 26 runs from Berthold to Steelman, Saskatchewan. Enbridge does not expect the closure to affect scheduled deliveries on its system. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)