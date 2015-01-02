By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 1 An Enbridge Inc
crude oil storage and pipeline facility just south of Williston,
N.D., has caught fire, eyewitnesses said.
The facility serves as a key gathering and distribution hub
for crude oil produced in North Dakota, the second-largest crude
oil producer in the United States.
It was not immediately clear if the blaze had been
contained. It was also not clear if the fire was affecting crude
oil storage tanks or other parts of the complex.
An Enbridge spokeswoman was not available to comment. A
representative from the Williston Fire Department said no
information was available to distribute.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)