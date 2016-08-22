CALGARY, Alberta Aug 22 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, filed a mixed shelf offering of up to $7 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions on Monday, according to a SEC filing.

The company said the proceeds from the sale of the securities are not expected to be applied to fund any specific project, but will be added to Enbridge's funds for general corporate purchases. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)